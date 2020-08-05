AMHERST, N.Y. — "She's fun, funny, caring, loving, everything you would want in a mom," Michael Read said.

His mother, Lisa Foley-Read, is a cancer survivor, a mom of two, a grandma, and a devoted friend.

At the end of March, Lisa told 2 On Your Side she wasn't feeling well. "I couldn't breathe, I couldn't walk anymore, it was horrible," she said.

Lisa was rushed to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital by ambulance. She said when she arrived doctors discovered she had a high fever.

"What I do remember is the doctor coming in and telling me that I had COVID- 19," she recalled.

Two days later, Lisa was moved to the Intensive Care Unit and was placed on a ventilator. As her condition worsened, her family was notified that she needed to be put into a medically induced coma.

Read, who is a former Channel 2 employee, called the hospital every six hours for an update on her condition.

"Every time we called there wasn't much of an update it was more just she's still the same" he said.

After four days in the ICU and seemingly no change in her condition, doctors needed to prepare for the worst and the family signed a do-not resuscitate order.

On April 9, while still in a coma, Read said the family got to video chat with her. They thought that it might be the last time they would ever speak with her.

The family shared a recording of that conversation with 2 On Your Side. "Everyone misses you, and everyone loves you," they told her.

Lisa was on a ventilator for two weeks, when doctors took her off. Miraculously, they found she could breathe on her own.

"By the next day that Thursday she was off sedation, off the ventilator for four hours which was huge," Michael Read said.

As her condition got better, she was taken out of the ICU and discharged from the hospital to a rehab center to build up her muscles.

On May 4, after 33 days away from home and her family, Lisa got to come home just in time for Mother's Day.

"I am so blessed to have so many people that love me. I'm lucky to be here, honestly," she said.

