BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wave of initial unemployment claims is not slowing down as government and health officials continue to monitor the coronavirus for signs of hope to restart business activity.

The federal Department of Labor reported more than 30 million jobless filings have been registered since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March.

In New York State, more than 1.6 people have filed in the past seven weeks.

For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.

