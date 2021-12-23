State: 9 Erie County residents died of COVID-19 on Wednesday

The new numbers also showed that 823 more Erie County residents tested positive for COVID on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nine more Erie County residents died of COVID on Wednesday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

The numbers, released Thursday afternoon, also showed that 823 more Erie County residents tested positive for COVID on Wednesday. Erie County's death toll for Wednesday was tops in the state on a day where 63 people died.

"We are experiencing the winter surge, and numbers are expected to rise. You can also expect to reduce your chance of severe illness from COVID-19 if you get vaccinated and if you get the booster," Hochul said in a statement.

"The best gift you can give yourself and your loved ones this holiday season is protection from COVID-19. Encourage your friends and family members to do their part and mask up and exercise caution when in indoor public spaces. Let's all get through this and enjoy a safe and healthy holiday season."

The Western New York region's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 on Wednesday was 59.83. The highest numbers of the 10 regions were posted in New York City (175.73), Long Island (152.22), Mid-Hudson (101.50) and the Southern Tier (98.87).

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- had a seven-day average of 59.01.