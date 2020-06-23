x
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Erie County since Friday

The Erie County Department of Health reports 632 Erie County residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Credit: Erie County Department of Health

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided a COVID-19 update on Twitter Monday evening, saying nine Erie County residents have died from COVID-19 since Friday. The Erie County Department of Health reports 632 Erie County residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Poloncarz says 2,228 diagnostic tests were reported on Sunday, and of those 23 new cases were confirmed for a daily positivity rate of 1 percent. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Erie County to 6,937.

As of Saturday, 41 people were hospitalized in Erie County hospitals with COVID-19. Of those, 16 were in the ICU and 13 had an airway assist.

