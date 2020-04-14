BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are currently eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Absolut at Aurora Park, according to RCA Healthcare Management.

At this time, RCA Healthcare Management's other facilities do not have any coronavirus cases. This includes Absolut at Orchard Brooke, Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Allegany, Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Three Rivers, Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Gasport and Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Westfield.

RCA Healthcare Management says Absolut of Aurora Park is currently following all state and federal guidelines for the continued care of its residents during this time. RCA Healthcare Management says all families and responsible parties have been contacted.

