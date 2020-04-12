Poloncarz: 78% of hospital beds were occupied in Erie County as of Wednesday

"We are in a very, very critical time," Poloncarz said during a Friday afternoon briefing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update into the county's COVID-19 status on Friday, December 4.

Poloncarz said that the county is seeing a rapid growth of COVID-19 across the board: cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

As of Wednesday, December 2, 78 percent of the hospital beds in Erie County were occupied.

Dr. Gale Burstein added that 20 percent of symptomatic people tested at county sites are testing positive.

There were also 138 COVID-19 related deaths in November for Erie County, that number is something that may increase based on data that is still being collected, according to Poloncarz.

Health and county officials also repeated that they are seeing an increase in cases coming from family spread.

