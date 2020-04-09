78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at University at Buffalo

The dashboard states that there are 74 students with COVID-19 who are living off-campus and 2 students with COVID-19 who are living on-campus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo updated their COVID-19 Dashboard Thursday evening stating that the university now has 78 confirmed students cases of COVID-19.

The dashboard states that there are 74 students with COVID-19 who are living off-campus and 2 students with COVID-19 who are living on-campus.

There are also 2 known cases of faculty/staff who have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier Thursday evening, UB informed students, staff and faculty that they will begin random COVID-19 testing on their campuses.