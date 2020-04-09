78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at University at Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo updated their COVID-19 Dashboard Thursday evening stating that the university now has 78 confirmed students cases of COVID-19.
The dashboard states that there are 74 students with COVID-19 who are living off-campus and 2 students with COVID-19 who are living on-campus.
There are also 2 known cases of faculty/staff who have also tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier Thursday evening, UB informed students, staff and faculty that they will begin random COVID-19 testing on their campuses.
“We are monitoring this situation very closely and taking steps to mitigate the spread both on and off campus,” said A. Scott Weber, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs in a statement on their website.