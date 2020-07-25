753 people under domestic traveler quarantine in Chautauqua County

There are now 10 active cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County, and one person is hospitalized.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County said Saturday that three new cases of COVID-19 were discovered Friday, which include two women in their 20s and one man in his 70s.

There are now 10 active cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County. One person is hospitalized in Chautauqua County for COVID-19.

The public health director for the county currently has 187 people under quarantine or isolation orders because they have either been tested and are awaiting results, have shown symptoms or have risk factors.

Currently, 753 people are under a domestic traveler quarantine for having come to Chautauqua county from a state on the New York State travel advisory list.