753 people under domestic traveler quarantine in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County said Saturday that three new cases of COVID-19 were discovered Friday, which include two women in their 20s and one man in his 70s.
There are now 10 active cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County. One person is hospitalized in Chautauqua County for COVID-19.
The public health director for the county currently has 187 people under quarantine or isolation orders because they have either been tested and are awaiting results, have shown symptoms or have risk factors.
Currently, 753 people are under a domestic traveler quarantine for having come to Chautauqua county from a state on the New York State travel advisory list.
So far, the county has had 202 people recover from COVID-19. Nine people have died from the virus in the county, including one man in his 70s with severe underlying medical conditions. He had been newly diagnosed with COVID-19.