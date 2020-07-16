7-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases in WNY region is at 1.4%

Daily hospitalizations dropped for a second consecutive day after climbing to 51 on Monday, July 13.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent positive of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the WNY region dropped to 1% on Wednesday. Out of 4,894 test results in the five-county region, 51 were positive. The seven-day rolling average of percent positives is 1.4%.

The WNY region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Daily hospitalizations dropped for a second consecutive day after climbing to 51 on Monday, July 13. On Wednesday, the hospitalizations were down to 42. The lowest number of hospitalizations in the region was 32 on July 1.

There are 813 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across NYS, which is down by 18 people. Additionally, 71 people were newly admitted to the hospital Wednesday, which is down by 23.

The number of people in the ICU has not changed, with 165 people still in intensive care units. However, of those people, the number of them requiring incubation has gone down by six, to 88 people.

The total number of people discharged from the hospital has increased by 85 people, to 71,867.

Wednesday, another 14 people statewide died from the virus. This includes one death in Erie County. Overall, 25,014 people have died statewide from COVID-19.