7-day average for positive COVID tests at 4.84% for Western New York region

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County reported the third-highest number of new COVID cases in the state on Saturday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

There were 262 new COVID cases in Erie County. Only New York City (1,055) and Suffolk County (359) reported more cases on Saturday.

Statewide, there were 256 newly admitted COVID patients at hospitals and 36 more deaths, including two in Cattaraugus County and one in Allegany County, where just 38 people of people are fully vaccinated.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 4.84 percent on Saturday. That number was 4.79 percent on Friday and 4.62 percent on Thursday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- had a seven-day average of 4.98 percent on Saturday. That number was 4.99 percent on Friday and 4.89 percent on Thursday.

The North Country region posted the highest seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests at 6.18 percent on Saturday.

"The positive steps we've taken in the last few weeks are the clearest sign yet of New Yorkers' commitment to defeating this pandemic," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Sunday.

"Booster shots are underway, and we are laying the groundwork for getting our kids vaccinated pending final federal approval. But there is still more work to be done and New Yorkers must remain vigilant so that we move well on our way to realizing a post-COVID future."