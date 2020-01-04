CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — There are currently seven confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cattaraugus County as of Wednesday evening.

According to the county's COVID-19 case tracking map, 10 people are in precautionary quarantine and 107 people are in mandatory quarantine.

So far, 192 tests have been administered thus far in the county, with 163 tests coming back negative.

There are now four confirmed cases in northwest Cattaraugus County, two in southeast Cattaraugus County and one in southwest Cattaraugus County.

RELATED: Genesee Orleans County Health Department reports more positive cases of COVID-19

RELATED: Wyoming County reports 11 positive coronavirus cases

RELATED: Understanding the curve in Erie County

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk