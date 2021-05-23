63% of New York adults have had at least 1 COVID vaccine dose

Among New York State adults, 54.7 percent have completed their vaccine series, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Among New York State adults, 54.7 percent have completed their vaccine series, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Sunday.

The state also said Sunday that 63.5 percent of adult residents have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When accounting for all New Yorkers, 51.9 percent of residents have had at least one dose and 43.9 percent have completed their vaccine series.

"Thanks to our providers who are working tirelessly to get more shot into people's arms, we continue to make progress in our vaccination efforts, but our fight against COVID is far from over," Governor Cuomo said in a statement on Sunday.

"If we want to defeat this beast, we need more New Yorkers to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. All you need to do is show up at one of our many vaccination sites and roll up your sleeve. It's that simple."

63.5% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 54.7% have completed their vaccine series.



-97,778 doses were administered over past 24 hours

-18,377,799 doses administered to date pic.twitter.com/7XK2J5ZGob — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 23, 2021

Across the state, more than 18.3 million vaccine doses have been administered. More than 822,000 doses were administered during the past seven days.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the positivity rate for Saturday dropped to 0.77 percent. New York's seven-day average positivity rate was 0.92 percent, which marked the 48th straight day with a decline.

"We are working night and day to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, and the key is getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we've taken action to reopen the state's economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people."