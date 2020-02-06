6,187 COVID-19 cases reported in Erie County

The City of Buffalo has the highest amount of confirmed cases, having 2,643 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reported Tuesday evening that 69 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Erie County. Since the start of the outbreak, there have been 6,187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Poloncarz also reports that seven people have recently died from COVID-19. At this time, 545 people have died from coronavirus in Erie County.

On Saturday, 125 people were admitted to Erie County hospitals for COVID-19. Of these individuals, 29 people were in the ICU, 16 of which required an airway assist.

The hospitalization rate in Western New York and Erie County continues to decline, according to Poloncarz. He added that ICU patients and those with airway assists have remained fairly stable. However, there was an increase of six hospital deaths on Sunday.

The Western New York Region officially entered Phase Two of New York State's reopening plan on Tuesday.