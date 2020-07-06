61 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Erie County

Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 6,397 reported cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health reported 61 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Since the beginning of the outbreak there have been 6,397 reported cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. As of Friday, 560 Erie County residents have died from COVID-19.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York State has reached its all time lowest number of coronavirus related deaths and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. And while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Erie County, the number of people in the ICU increased slightly from June 1 to June 3.

On June 1, 122 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those individuals, 27 were in the ICU and 17 people required an airway assist. On June 3, the number of people hospitalized decreased to 118. The number of people in the ICU grew to 33, and 18 of which needed an airway assist.