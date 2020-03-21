ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed Saturday that three more cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have been confirmed in the county.

Poloncarz says two new cases are in the City of Buffalo and one is in Clarence.

There are currently 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Erie County.

Poloncarz posted on Twitter earlier in the day saying that 398 samples are waiting to be tested for COVID-19 by the Erie County Department of Health's public health lab.

He says about 300 of those samples are from Erie County residents. The oldest tests date back to March 17, which Poloncarz says will hopefully be completed Saturday afternoon.

The number of cases, according to Poloncarz and the county's coronavirus map, found in different communities include:

16 in Buffalo

13 in Amherst/Williamsville

4 in Hamburg/Blasdell

4 in Clarence

2 in Orchard Park

2 in Lancaster

2 in Elma

1 in Cheektowaga/Sloan/Depew

1 in West Seneca

1 in Grand Island

1 in Aurora/East Aurora

1 in Evans/Angola

1 in Holland

1 in North Collins

"Now remember, just because your community might not be on the map, doesn't mean that COVID-19 isn't in your community. We're going under the assumption it's everywhere," Poloncarz said.

The Erie County executive also answered several questions from the public on Facebook on Saturday.

He first confirmed that parks are currently open. However, playgrounds are closed.

Poloncarz then answered another popular question regarding businesses that might be violating Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders regarding workforce reduction, physical distancing and/or closure of certain businesses.

Poloncarz is advising employees to report their concerns directly to the office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James through a new hotline at (212) 416-8700 or through email at labor.bureau@ag.ny.gov.

“We are all in this together and all employers need to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously to protect themselves and their employees. It is incumbent on all employers to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders and respect all labor laws as well,” Poloncarz said.

“I have been in contact with Attorney General James and I thank her for making this hotline available to employees whose employers are violating any Orders or laws. Now is the time for us to all pull together and we will all get through this together.”

This is an updated list of all known exposure locations as of Thursday night.

Public exposure locations:

March 4, United Airlines Flight from Washington DC #UA6028 and Washington D.C. to Buffalo #UA481

March 7, Shamrock Run, South Buffalo

March 9, Amtrak Train 49, NYC to Buffalo

March 9, Frontier Airlines Flight F9N2500, Tampa to Buffalo.

March 9, all day, Hamburg High School

March 10, WestJet Airline Flight 4 from London to Toronto

March 10 United Flight 4233 From Chicago to Buffalo

March 10, Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga

March 10, 10-11:30 a.m.Barnes and Noble, Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

March 10, 7-8 p.m. Harlem Road Community Center.

March 11, Wellnow Urgent Care on Transit Road in East Amherst

March 11, 3-7 p.m. Larkin Center at 701 Seneca Street.

March 11, midday, Robert H. Jackson US Courthouse in Buffalo

March 11, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Catalyst Fitness at 1402 French Road Cheektowaga

March 11, 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m., North Collins Volunteer Fire Department in North Collins

March 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Williamsville Library

March 11,12-12:30 p.m. Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst

March 11, 7-8 p.m. Lexington Market and 7-11, Elmwood Village.

March 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hotel Henry Wellness Event in Buffalo

March 12, 6:30 p.m. Aldi on Transit Road in Depew

March 12, 7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Walmart Southwestern Blvd in Hamburg

March 12, 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Lowes on Southwestern Blvd in Hamburg

March 13, 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Aldi on Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda

March 13 1 p.m. Walmart on NIagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda

March 13, Southwest flight 2442 Ft. Lauderdale to Buffalo

March 13, Rite Aid on North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park

March 14, 3-3:30 p.m., Wegmans in Blasdell

March 14, 7:30 p.m. Bed Bath and Beyond at McKinley Mall

March 14, 8:15 p.m. Buy Buy Baby in Williamsville

March 14, no time listed, Premier Liquor, 3900 Maple, Amherst

March 14, 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Tops Markets at 5274 Main Street in Amherst

March 15, 11:30 a.m. Orangetheory Fitness at McKinley Mall

March 15, midday, CVS on Main Street in East Aurora

March 15, 1 p.m. Walmart on Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda

March 16, 12:40 p.m. to 1 p.m., Tops Markets, 2351 Maple Road, Amherst

March 16, 3 p.m., Target on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst

If you have been to any of these locations, you are advised to monitor your health for symptoms, you do not need to call the Erie County Department of Health.

As of March 18, there were 29 people in isolation, and 223 contacts in quarantine in Erie County.

The county is currently experiencing a shortage of testing supplies for COVID-19, specifically the nasal swabs needed to collect samples and the chemicals reagents used for testing.

The Erie County Department of Health is prioritizing monitoring for family and close contacts of positive cases, the elderly, people with chronic conditions, health care providers and people in medical facilities.

