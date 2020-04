ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County COVID-19 map updated just minutes short of County Executive Mark Poloncarz's 2:30 p.m. press conference on Monday to show that there are now 1,661 confirmed cases in Erie County.

Of those confirmed cases, 1,116 are active, 479 have recovered, and 66 people have died. The death toll is up 5 people from Sunday's last update.

More information is expected to be announced in Poloncarz's press conference, which will be live streamed here.