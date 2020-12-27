471 people hospitalized in Western New York for COVID-19

According to the latest hospitalization data, the Western New York region has seen a slight increase in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office provided the latest COVID-19 data for each region of New York State on Sunday.

According to the latest hospitalization data, the Western New York region has seen a slight increase in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the area. This increase comes after a three-day decline.

At this time, 471 people are hospitalized in Western New York with COVID-19. This equates to 0.03 percent of the region's population. According to the state, 35 percent of hospital beds are available in the region.

Of those hospitalized, 301 people are in the ICU, with 42 percent of ICU beds available in the region.

Meanwhile, the Western New York region's percent positive rate has fluctuated over the past few days. The rate was 6.01 percent on Thursday, then increased to 6.16 percent on Friday, and decreased to 6.15 on Saturday.

Western New York's percent positive rate is among the lowest in the state, along with Mid-Hudson (6.03 percent), New York City (4.64 percent) and the Southern Tier (3.06 percent). Mohawk Valley currently has the highest rate at 8.84 percent, with the Finger Lakes close behind at 8.12 percent.

Statewide, 130,299 test results were reported on Saturday, with 7,623 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 5.85 percent.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 7,183.



Of the 130,299 tests reported yesterday, 7,623 were positive (5.85% of total).



Sadly, there were 115 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/5vSOPi1oeu — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 27, 2020

Across the state 7,183 people are hospitalized, with 1,187 in the ICU and 687 of whom requiring intubation.

The governor's office reports 115 New Yorkers died on Saturday from COVID-19. At this time, 29,511 people have died from the virus in New York State.

Locally, 10 deaths were reported in Erie County, while Cattaraugus, Genesee and Niagara counties each reported one death.

"As we near the end of the holiday season, New York remains locked in a footrace between the vaccine's quick distribution and COVID-19's continued spread," Governor Cuomo said.