411 new COVID-19 positive cases in Niagara County over New Year's weekend

There are currently 1,538 people who currently have a positive case COVID-19 in the county.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Since New Year's Eve, 411 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Niagara County, as of Monday, January 4.

There are currently 1,538 people who currently have a positive case COVID-19 in the county. Of those individuals, 1,516 are isolating at home and 22 people are in area hospitals.

There are 8,950 positive cases to date in the county, which include the active cases, the 7,274 recovered cases and 138 people who have died from the virus.