410 new COVID cases, 10 deaths in Erie County on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of positive COVID cases and deaths continues to climb in Western New York.

There were 410 new COVID cases and another 10 deaths in Erie County on Friday, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. Only New York City had more new COVID cases on Friday, at 1,079.

The 10 deaths in Erie County led the state, which reported 67 on Friday.

"With the emergence of the Omicron variant abroad and warning signs of spikes in cases this winter, the need for basic COVID safety procedures here in New York is more important than ever," Hochul said in a statement.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests also led the state on Friday. That number was 10.15 percent on Friday.

New York City, by contrast, was at 1.69 percent on Friday. The statewide average was 3.95 percent.

The Western New York region also led the state in seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000. That number was 72.51 on Friday.

New York City, again, posted the state's low number at 16.01. The statewide average was 32.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- had a seven-day average of 9.41 percent Friday. The seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 stood at 59.60.

"If you've been waiting to get vaccinated, there's no better time to get your first shot. If you're eligible to get your booster, get it as soon as possible," Hochul said in a press release Saturday.