4 Western New York 'hot spot' hospitals to receive emergency federal funding

Eighty-six "hot spot" hospitals across New York State are set to receive over $680 million in emergency federal funding.

NEW YORK — Eighty-six "hot spot" hospitals across New York State are set to receive additional emergency federal funding starting next week, according to U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

The hospitals are set to receive over $680 million, which was secured as part of the CARES Act. This funding builds upon the $4.3 billion, which was announced back in April for New York's "hot spot" hospitals and providers.

“New York’s hospitals have made incredible sacrifices throughout this pandemic, putting public health above profit and working ceaselessly to help New York beat back the virus and flatten the curve,” said Senator Schumer. “New York and its hospitals have been amongst the hardest hit in the nation, and with this funding going out, the continuing frontline fight being waged by our health care system and its incredible workforce will receive the hot spot dollars they need, and so very much deserve, to keep saving lives.”

Of those 86 hospitals, four are here in Western New York: Buffalo General Medical Center, Erie County Medical Center (ECMC), Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

Here is the breakdown for each hospital here in Western New York:

Buffalo General Medical Center will receive $7,101,737

ECMC will receive $10,300,000

Kenmore Mercy Hospital will receive $5,000,000

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital will receive $3,871,495

The grants will cover unreimbursed health care related expenses or lost revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.