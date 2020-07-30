4 Western New York companies to start making COVID-19 equipment, supplies

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday announced 12 companies will share nearly $7 million in state incentive funds to start making COVID-19 equipment and supplies in anticipation of a possible second wave of the virus.
Four of those companies are in Western New York.
The grant money will help alleviate product shortages due to supply chain issues than can sometimes lead to unfair pricing practices.
"During the pandemic, the nation has learned a hard lesson about not having a supply chain for vital supplies based here at home in the U.S. and as a result we had to scour the globe for live-saving products that are mainly manufactured overseas," Governor Cuomo said. "That won't happen again in New York.
"We are building the infrastructure needed for the future and by supporting local companies' pivot to new areas of production, we will be in a better position to avoid supply and demand issues and secure the items we need both quickly and at reasonable prices."
In March, the governor asked companies across the state to consider retooling their operations, with state help, in order to make critically needed COVID-19 supplies such as masks, ventilators, gloves, gowns and face shields.
The local companies assisting in the state efforts are:
- KSL Diagnostics, Inc. based in Williamsville;
- Shatkin, F.I.R.S.T., LLC based in Amherst;
- Starline USA based on Grand Island;
- You First Services based in Buffalo.
"Many of the world's premier and most innovative companies are in New York State", said Empire State Development Acting Director & CEO-designate Eric Gertler.
"ESD's support for these businesses not only answers Governor Cuomo's call for homegrown industries to assist with the state's efforts to combat the coronavirus but reflects the investment that is being made to strengthen New York's manufacturing sector, enhance a diverse, dynamic private sector partner that can adapt quickly to new market opportunities, and continue its record of smart growth as we reopen and grow statewide."