4 Western New York companies to start making COVID-19 equipment, supplies

Those businesses are among a dozen to share nearly $7 million in New York State funding in anticipation of a possible second wave of the virus.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday announced 12 companies will share nearly $7 million in state incentive funds to start making COVID-19 equipment and supplies in anticipation of a possible second wave of the virus.

Four of those companies are in Western New York.

The grant money will help alleviate product shortages due to supply chain issues than can sometimes lead to unfair pricing practices.

"During the pandemic, the nation has learned a hard lesson about not having a supply chain for vital supplies based here at home in the U.S. and as a result we had to scour the globe for live-saving products that are mainly manufactured overseas," Governor Cuomo said. "That won't happen again in New York.

"We are building the infrastructure needed for the future and by supporting local companies' pivot to new areas of production, we will be in a better position to avoid supply and demand issues and secure the items we need both quickly and at reasonable prices."

Wearing a mask is about respect.



We launched a national campaign to encourage every American to wear a mask. Stop the Spread. Save Lives.#MaskUpAmericapic.twitter.com/lLi7oE03mt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 16, 2020

In March, the governor asked companies across the state to consider retooling their operations, with state help, in order to make critically needed COVID-19 supplies such as masks, ventilators, gloves, gowns and face shields.

The local companies assisting in the state efforts are:

"Many of the world's premier and most innovative companies are in New York State", said Empire State Development Acting Director & CEO-designate Eric Gertler.