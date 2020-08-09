4 states added to NYS Travel Advisory list; Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands removed

Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia have been added to New York's Travel Advisory list.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — More changes have been made to New York's Travel Advisory list on Tuesday.

Four states have been added to the list while Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands have been removed.

The states were added are: Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia.

This report is based on the new cases per 100,000 people metric. The four states listed above have fallen below the state's limit of 10, and that's on a seven day rolling average.

