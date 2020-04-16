LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A third person working in the Niagara County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for coronavirus, the department said Thursday.

In a statement, acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti said the communications division employee was exposed during off hours last week and continued to work in the dispatch center.

"The employee was notified later in the week of the possible exposure and continued working in the dispatch center, but was not showing any symptoms at that time," the statement read.

On April 9, all dispatch employees were required to wear cloth masks while at work, and those masks were provided by the sheriff's office. The next day, the employee had a fever and was removed from work by a physician.

That worker was later tested, and the positive result for COVID-19 was learned on Thursday.

"Once the employee was displaying COVID-like symptoms, the employees work area was thoroughly sanitized, as it is a station utilized by employees on each shift," the statement said.

"No other employees had worked in that station from the time the employee left the shift and the extra sanitization occurred."

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says 14 employees have been tested, adding that this employee remains at home, showing minor symptoms at this time.

