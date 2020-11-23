37% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Erie County have been reported in November

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz stated that for the week ending November 21, there were 3,449 new COVID-19 cases reported.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update on COVID-19 efforts in Erie County on Monday, November 23.

This COVID-19 update from Erie County leaders comes hours after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided a statewide update where he said that Buffalo and surrounding areas are on track to be upgraded from an Orange Zone to a Red Zone.

The Erie County executive stated that for the week ending November 21, there were 3,449 new COVID-19 cases reported. The three week total of new COVID-19 cases reported for November is 7,819 and the month isn't over yet.

Poloncarz stated that of the 21,291 positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County that have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, 37 percent of them have been recorded in November.

Burstein stated that so far in November, there have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths in Erie County.

Burstein says that the 40 deaths in November is more than twice as many deaths that were reported in September for the county. Burstein also stated that the average age of the 40 new deaths for November is 77.

Poloncarz stated that while hospitalizations are hitting new record highs in the county and region, the length of stay in the hospitals are shorter than what they were back in the spring.

According to Poloncarz, who has spoken to hospital CEO's last week, the average stay in a hospital for a patient battling COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 was eight to 10 days, now it's five to seven days.

Hospitalizations for #COVID19 in Erie County - 226. The high was 258 in the spring. https://t.co/6qhhEeAnkY — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) November 23, 2020