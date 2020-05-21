HAMBURG, N.Y. — This weekend, you can start having some fun in the sun at Woodlawn Beach and Beaver Island State Park.

Gov. Cuomo says part of the reason the state is reopening some beaches is because he wants to prevent people from crossing state lines.

"If New Jersey opens beaches or Connecticut opens beaches, and we didn't open beaches, you would see a flood of people to Connecticut and New Jersey," Cuomo said.

However, there are several restrictions in place.

Beaches are only allowed to be at 50 percent capacity, not to mention, all employees and visitors are required to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.

Beach blankets and chairs must be at least 10 feet apart from each other, and there are no contact sports or group activities allowed.

Picnic areas, playgrounds, concession stands or any other public areas will also be closed.

Cuomo says the same rules apply to beaches not under the state's control as well.

"On the beaches that are controlled by cities, counties, municipal beaches, municipal lakes, the local governments can decide to open or stay closed. If they choose to open, they must adopt the state's requirements at a minimum," he said.

In addition to Woodlawn Beach and Beaver Island State Park, when you try calling Sunset Bay Beach Club, a voicemail also says the beach will be open this weekend.

It says, "Sunset Bay Beach Club will open Saturday at 10 a.m."

Meanwhile, Gov. Cuomo says state beaches can begin reopening as soon as Friday.

