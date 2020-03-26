BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo State has announced that three members of its campus community have tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Katherine Conway-Turner, president of Buffalo State College, sent the email around 6 p.m. Thursday. She described the three cases as:

A staff member who is self-quarantining in their residence off-campus. This person was last on campus on March 12.

A commuter student who is self-quarantining in their residence off-campus. This person was last on campus on March 14.

A resident student who has been self-quarantining since March 17 inside their private, on-campus apartment, away from the campus community.

Buffalo State is working with the county department of health to communicate with anyone who may have been in contact with these people. The individuals they contact will be told by the department of health to self-isolate and watch their symptoms for two weeks.

The college does not return to instruction until March 30, as the college extended its spring break, which began March 14, to accommodate preparations for online instruction that will continue through the end of the academic semester.

Buffalo State has had all non-essential workers telecommuting since March 17.

All resident students still living on-campus are being moved to suites or apartments to limit the use of shared spaces and bathrooms.

Students living on campus should call the Weigel Wellness Center at (716) 878-6711 if they believe they are experiencing symptoms, or call the after-hours nurses at (866) 710-1002 in the evenings or on the weekends.

Faculty and staff are expected to report symptoms of COVID-19 to the college.

