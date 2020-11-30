3 Niagara County residents die of COVID-19 related illness

Three Niagara County residents have died from a COVID-19 related illness.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Three Niagara County residents have died from a COVID-19 related illness.

A 59 year-old male, a 92 year-old female and an 85 year-old male, all with underlying health conditions, have died.

That brings the total deaths to 108 in the county.

Health officials report 506 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday. There are currently 953 active cases. 918 are isolating at home and 35 are in the hospital.

Of the 3,976 total positive cases, 2,915 people have recovered.

County officials say the COVID maps are delayed in updating and hope to have them up later Monday evening.

