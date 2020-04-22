GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments announced more positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Genesee County late Tuesday night.

As of Tuesday night, there are 130 positive cases of coronavirus in Genesee County.

At this time, 69 people are in mandatory isolation, 79 people are in mandatory quarantine and 580 people have tested negative for COVID-19. Fifty-nine people have recovered and two people have died.

Genesee County reported its second coronavirus-related death on April 15.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk