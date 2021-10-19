3 more Vax to School pop-up sites announced for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 25 more Vax to School pop-up sites across the state happening in the next week to help get more school-age children vaccinated.
These clinics are part of the 120 sites promised to be established across the state over 12 weeks. Each event will be tailored to best serve the community by the partners, host sites, and outreach efforts.
"We continue to do everything possible to vaccinate eligible school-aged New Yorkers," Hochul said. "Our #VaxtoSchool program—including new sites established weekly, mobile vaccinations, and education efforts in collaboration with partners on-the-ground—is bringing the vaccine to younger New Yorkers and their families. If you are a parent or guardian of a school-aged New Yorker, I urge you to get your child vaccinated so they can protect themselves, those around them, and participate in keeping their school community healthy and safe from COVID-19."
Here is the scheduled for the pop-up events in the area:
WESTERN NEW YORK
WNY Women's Foundation and Harvest House
175 Jefferson Avenue
Buffalo NY 14210
Open: Friday, October 22; 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
(For members of the WNY Women's Foundation and Harvest House)
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Second Dose Event
Event Partner: Erie County
WESTERN NEW YORK
Lake Shore High School
959 Beach Road
Angola, NY 14006
Open: Friday, October 22; 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
Event Partner: Erie County
For information go to: www.erie.gov/vax
Incentive: Tops Gift Cards
WESTERN NEW YORK
Orleans-Niagara BOCES
Niagara Career and Technical Education Center
3181 Saunders Settlement Road
Sanborn, NY 14132
Open: Saturday, October 23; 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech
Event Partner: Niagara County
Incentive: Regal Gift Cards
As of Oct. 18, about 63% of 12 to 15-year olds and 72% of 16 to 25-year-olds have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state.
An additional Vax to School event was held at Chautauqua Lake Central School Bus Garage on Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.