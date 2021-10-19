3 more Vax to School pop-up sites announced for WNY

The three events are in Buffalo, Angola, and Sanborn this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 25 more Vax to School pop-up sites across the state happening in the next week to help get more school-age children vaccinated.

These clinics are part of the 120 sites promised to be established across the state over 12 weeks. Each event will be tailored to best serve the community by the partners, host sites, and outreach efforts.

"We continue to do everything possible to vaccinate eligible school-aged New Yorkers," Hochul said. "Our #VaxtoSchool program—including new sites established weekly, mobile vaccinations, and education efforts in collaboration with partners on-the-ground—is bringing the vaccine to younger New Yorkers and their families. If you are a parent or guardian of a school-aged New Yorker, I urge you to get your child vaccinated so they can protect themselves, those around them, and participate in keeping their school community healthy and safe from COVID-19."

Here is the scheduled for the pop-up events in the area:

WESTERN NEW YORK

WNY Women's Foundation and Harvest House

175 Jefferson Avenue

Buffalo NY 14210

Open: Friday, October 22; 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

(For members of the WNY Women's Foundation and Harvest House)

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Second Dose Event

Event Partner: Erie County

WESTERN NEW YORK

Lake Shore High School

959 Beach Road

Angola, NY 14006

Open: Friday, October 22; 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: Erie County

For information go to: www.erie.gov/vax

Incentive: Tops Gift Cards

WESTERN NEW YORK

Orleans-Niagara BOCES

Niagara Career and Technical Education Center

3181 Saunders Settlement Road

Sanborn, NY 14132

Open: Saturday, October 23; 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

Event Partner: Niagara County

Incentive: Regal Gift Cards

As of Oct. 18, about 63% of 12 to 15-year olds and 72% of 16 to 25-year-olds have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state.