28 new cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County, 18 cases are SUNY Fredonia students

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — On Tuesday, the Chautauqua County Department of Health announced the number of new cases reported in the county over the Labor Day weekend.

From September 5 through September 8, 28 new cases were discovered. Of those cases, 18 are SUNY Fredonia students and two cases are tied to the outbreak at Fieldbrook Foods.

In Chautauqua County, there are currently 114 active cases, which includes the 28 new cases. There are two people in Chautauqua County hospitals as of Sunday.

There are 513 people in the county under quarantine or isolation orders for showing symptoms, having risk factors, or waiting for test results. Of those people, 241 people are under quarantine/isolation orders for traveling to a state under the travel advisory.

Overall, in Chautauqua County, there have been 522 confirmed cases, of which 398 have recovered and 10 have died. There has been a total of 36,984 negative test results.

SUNY Fredonia currently has 73 active cases of COVID-19, according to the school's COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated on Tuesday.

There is no time listed as to when the dashboard was updated, so we don't know if this includes all of the county's new cases from the school.

The dashboard shows that 13 students are isolated on campus, and 62 are isolated off-campus for having suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are also 24 on-campus and 100 off-campus students currently quarantining. According to the school's website, students quarantine if they have been exposed to a confirmed case.