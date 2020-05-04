BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Sunday morning, 28 Buffalo firefighters and 21 Buffalo Police officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Currently, 42 firefighters and 28 police officers are on administrative leave as a precaution.

Of the 28 firefighters, three have recovered from the coronavirus and have returned to work.

The mayor says that emergency response services will continue without interruption, adding both Buffalo Police and Fire are prepared to respond to the needs of the community.

“Again, I want to emphasize that services to residents and businesses remain unaffected, our workforce is prepared to respond to any needs. Cleaning crews are deep cleaning police station houses and fire houses. We will continue to take whatever all possible precautions to protect the health and safety of our first responders,” Brown said in a statement.

RELATED: Coronavirus cases continue to rise in NYS; number of deaths decreasing

RELATED: Erie County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths; total cases top 900

RELATED: CDC recommends use of cloth face coverings amid COVID-19 pandemic