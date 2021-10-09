The only other parts of New York State that had more new COVID cases reported on Friday were New York City (1,265) and Suffolk County (433).

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There were 266 new COVID cases reported Friday in Erie County, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

The only other parts of the state that had more new COVID cases reported on Friday were New York City (1,265) and Suffolk County (433).

"We must continue to do what we can to keep the number of new infections and hospitalizations down. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and get your vaccine. It's that simple," Hochul said in a statement.

Statewide, there were 260 newly admitted COVID patients at hospitals and 32 more deaths, including three in Erie County and two in Chautauqua County.

The Western New York region's seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests was 4.49 percent on Friday. That number was 4.46 percent on Thursday and 4.39 percent on Wednesday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

The Finger Lakes region -- which includes Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties -- had a seven-day average of 4.27 percent on Friday. That number was 4.30 percent on Thursday and 4.33 percent on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, we hit a major milestone," Hochul said. "Eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting us one step closer to ending this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal."

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers, 64.5 percent of all New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series, and 72.1 percent have had at least one dose.

Among people 18 and older, according to CDC data, 76.2 percent of New Yorkers have completed their vaccine series, and 85.1 percent have had at least one dose.