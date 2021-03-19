25% of Erie County residents have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The county says 13.5 percent of its residents are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Good news on the vaccine front from Erie County: 25.3 percent of county residents have now gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This is an increase of four percent since March 12 when 21 percent of residents had at least one dose.

Additionally, 13.5 percent have finished the entire vaccine series (either one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the two doses of Pfizer or Moderna). This data is as of Wednesday.

Erie County bases its statistics on a 2019 estimate of 918,702 residents in the county. Currently, 232,860 residents have gotten at least one dose, and 123,872 have been fully vaccinated.