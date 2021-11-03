240 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at one-day Niagara Falls clinic

The medical center says everyone vaccinated got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which takes only one dose to be effective.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Thursday, 240 people became vaccinated against COVID-19 in a single clinic in Niagara Falls.

The clinic was hosted by the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Center, near the Harry S. Jordan Gardens apartments and 9th Street Academy.

The medical center held the single-day clinic at this site, they say, to show their commitment to reaching those without transportation and people of color.

The medical center says everyone vaccinated got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which takes only one dose to be effective. In two weeks, those vaccinated at this clinic will be considered fully vaccinated.