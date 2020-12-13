24-year-old dies from COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County

The health department says the 24-year-old man experienced a "cardiac event and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment."

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported on Saturday that the most recent coronavirus-related death in the county was a 24-year-old man. At this time, 33 people have died from COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County.

The health department says the 24-year-old man experienced a "cardiac event and was unable to overcome his illness despite aggressive medical treatment."

The county has seen 1,732 case of COVID-19 so far. Currently, there are 580 active cases and 1,119 who have recovered in the county. There are 32 people hospitalized and a seven-day average positive test rate of 8.2 percent in Cattaraugus County, as of Saturday.

COVID-19 has been known to impact the heart. Doctors believe COVID-19 can infect the heart muscle and cause other problems that can lead to heart damage, according to The Associated Press.

Additionally, John Hopkins Medicine has warned that rates of young people requiring hospitalization due to COVID-19 has increased as rates have increased.