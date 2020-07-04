WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — As of Wednesday evening there are 22 positive cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming County, according to the county's health department.

At this point, seven people in the county have recovered from coronavirus and one person has died.

Wyoming County added that the Wyoming County Community Health System, health department and emergency services are still in desperate need of N95 or procedure style mask, nitrile gloves, and protective gowns.

Anyone who wants to donate supplies can contact OEM@wyomingco.net or call the health department at (585) 786-8890.

