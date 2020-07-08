21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County

The Niagara County Healthy Department tells 2 On Your Side that the increase in new cases are not tied to any one incident.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Health Department says there are 21 new positive cases for COVID-19 in the county.

The county has seen a total of 1,492 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, which include 1,341 people who have recovered and 99 deaths.

There are currently 52 active cases in the county which break down to 48 people who are isolating in their homes and 4 people in the hospital.