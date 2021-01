Organizers are following New York State’s guidelines in order to protect the health and safety of players and spectators.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2021 Labatt Blue Buffalo Pond Hockey Tournament will be postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was originally scheduled for February 2021 at Buffalo RiverWorks.