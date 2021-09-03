2021 Hill Cumorah pageant cancelled and will not be performed again

The pageant was slated to have its final shows last year but that last season was postponed until July 2021 due to the pandemic.

MANCHESTER, N.Y. — The famed Hill Cumorah pageant, performed in WNY since 1937, will be performed no more.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made the announcement Tuesday. The pageant was scheduled to end it's 83 year run last year but was postponed until July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we don’t have the opportunity to continue to present the pageant,” said Neil Pitts, pageant president. “The pageant has had a long and successful run. The world is in a place today where we just cannot continue.

In lieu of the July performances, the Church said it will broadcast the 2019 Hill Cumora Pageant to commemorate the contributions of the tens of thousands of volunteers who have taken part over the past decades. You can view it at ChurchofJesusChrist.org starting on July 9. The video will be dubbed in Spanish and Portuguese.