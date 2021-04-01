2021 Buffalo Auto Show postponed

Organizers say they are working on a potentially larger event shooting for late spring.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2021 Buffalo Auto Show will not take place as usual in February due to COVID-19, but organizers are hoping to still pull it off and make it bigger and better than ever.

The Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association (NFADA) is aiming for what, they say, would be an 'exciting late spring event', but no dates have been announced at this time.

Although the event itself will not take place next month, the New Car Dealers of WNY are planning to turn February into 'Auto Month' which will provide links on BuffaloAutoShow.com. There potential car buyers can link and browse the latest offers including auto show savings they would typically find during the show.