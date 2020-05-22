2020 Men's Porter Cup cancelled

First time since 1959 tournament will not take place at the Niagara Falls Country Club.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One of the premier sporting events held each year in Western New York will not take place in 2020.

Organizers announced Friday that the 2020 Men's Porter Cup will not take place due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It's the first time since 1959 the amateur golf tournament has been cancelled.

“This is a sad day for us” said Dena Armstrong, who has been involved with the tournament since 1973. “Unfortunately with all of the uncertainty that is going on in NY state regarding COVID- 19, we really didn’t have much of a choice.”

Tournament directors Michael Vitch and Dena Armstrong said they fully expect the event to come back strong in 2021.

Any player already registered can get a refund by going to the Porter Cup website and golfgenius.com.