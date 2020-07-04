BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Western New York's largest festivals is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers for the Allentown Art Festival made the decision to cancel the festival scheduled for June 13 and June 14.

In a Facebook post Monday evening, the festival's organizers said, "The date of our festival and the threat of the coronavirus pandemic still being active were just too close for the safety and well-being of everyone involved."

Organizers will be posting the websites of all of the artists involved for people who still want to purchase some artwork.

