20-25 students quarantined at Springville Middle School after 3 test positive for COVID

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The sixth grade class at Springville Middle School will be returning to school on Thursday after some students tested positive for COVID-19.

The district cancelled classes Wednesday for the sixth grade after a third student tested positive for COVID.

The school notified parents immediately and made the decision to keep the entire grade home while they coordinated with the Erie County Health Department.