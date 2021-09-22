20-25 students quarantined at Springville Middle School after 3 test positive for COVID

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — The sixth grade class at Springville Middle School will be returning to school on Thursday after some students tested positive for COVID-19.
The district cancelled classes Wednesday for the sixth grade after a third student tested positive for COVID.
The school notified parents immediately and made the decision to keep the entire grade home while they coordinated with the Erie County Health Department.
Superintendent Kimberly Moritz tells 2 On Your Side the district checked the schedules of the three positive students and determined they were only in close contact 20-25 students. Those students are now in quarantine.