2 WNY groups will receive $3.5 million in grants to combat COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins says money going to the Neighborhood Health Center and the Community Health Center is part of the American Rescue Plan.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Neighborhood Health Center and the Community Health Center of Buffalo will receive $3.5 million grants to fight COVID-19.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins made the announcement Friday that the Neighborhood Health Center will receive $1,809,352, and the Community Health Center will get $1,715,596. The funding was included in the American Rescue Plan.

"Federally qualified health centers are located in neighborhoods connecting to people where they live and where families today are struggling," Higgins said on the floor of the House of Representatives.

"Health centers in my Western New York community are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 and our ongoing battle to end health disparities."

The money will be used on vaccines, testing, and treatment in communities across Western New York.

"We remain grateful for the continued federal funding in efforts to create a coordinated approach to beating this public health crisis," Joanne Haefner, the chief executive officer of Neighborhood Health Center of Western New York, said in a statement.