WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) confirmed Sunday morning that two residents at the Skilled Nursing Facility in Warsaw have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus.

WCCHS says both residents have been cared for in isolation since being tested. Contact tracing is currently in process for both residents and staff with with assistance from the New York State Department of Health epidemiology staff.

At this time, the source of the infections has not been determined, according to WCCHS.

WCCHS says staff is being screened prior to entering the facility, and they are taking aggressive infection control measures as well as using personal protective equipment.

“The safety of our residents, patients, staff and the community remains our greatest priority. I fully recognize that community members will have questions about their loved ones in the WCCHS Skilled Nursing Facility," Joseph McTernan, CEO of WCCHS, said in a statement released Sunday.

The following staff members of the WCCHS Skilled Nursing Facility will answer any questions family members may have:

Dawn James, Administrator (585) 786-4701

Denise Prusak, Director of Nursing (585) 786-4703

"Concerned family members of Skilled Nursing Facility residents should not come to WCCHS for information. We must each do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19," said McTernan.

From Dr. Gregory Collins, DO, MPH, Commissioner or the Wyoming County Health Department, “All Wyoming County residents should practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please, do not act on information from unreliable sources. Be prepared and take steps to care for yourselves, your families, friends and neighbors.”

WCCHS says it put enhanced visitor restrictions in place on March 18 to protects its community and prepare for the coronavirus. These restrictions will remain in place and will be strictly enforced.

According to WCCHS, the Skilled Nursing Facility has 138 beds.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk