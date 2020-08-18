2 On Your Side files FOIL over Eden COVID-19 cluster

2 On Your Side has filed requests under the Freedom of Information Law for the county to release emails related to the outbreak.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County still has not provided more information on the single source of 38 COVID-19 cases in Eden that were announced last week.

So, 2 On Your Side has filed requests under the Freedom of Information Law for the county to release emails from the County Executive's office that are related to the outbreak.

The County Executive's office has acknowledged our request and is going through the records.

We also filed the same request with the Erie County Health Department, but it has yet to respond to our request.

The Erie County Department of Health confirmed last Wednesday that 38 new coronavirus cases in Eden were linked to a single source and that the risk of continued virus spread was "very low." The town supervisor told 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown last week that the source was not at a nursing home or related to a big party.

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik tried to track down more information about the cluster. Dudzik contacted the Erie County Executive's office, the Erie County Department of Health, Eden's Town Supervisor, and State Senator Patrick Gallivan and Assemblymember David DiPietro – whose districts include Eden.

Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman got back to us Monday morning saying, "As I stated last week... I have not been given any information on the source of the outbreak. Any questions can be referred to the ECDOH."