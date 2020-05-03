NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says two newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in individuals with no connection to other people with the disease.

He says the new patients have not traveled to a region where there is an outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The two new patients are a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s. They are both hospitalized in intensive care.

The two new positive test results for COVID-19 raise the total in New York state to 13.

On Wednesday, officials announced a cluster of cases connected with a lawyer hospitalized with the disease.

The immediate family of the 50-year-old Westchester man who tested positive last week for COVID-19, also tested positive.

The man's wife, 20-year-old son, his 14-year-old daughter, and a neighbor who drove him to the hospital all tested positive for COVID-19. The Westchester man is currently in stable condition at the hospital.

Wednesday afternoon, Cuomo held another news conference to announce that a friend who interacted with the Westchester County man also has a confirmed case of coronavirus. That man's wife, two sons and a daughter tested positive. A second daughter tested negative.

At this time, there are no confirmed reports of coronavirus in Western New York.

