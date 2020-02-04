CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County announced two new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 12.

The two new cases involve a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s.

Overall, the county said one person has died, two people have recovered, and nine others are recovering "under mandatory quarantine as ordered by the Local Health Official per (New York State) Public Health Law."

There have been 156 negative test results.

