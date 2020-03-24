BUFFALO, N.Y. — The president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, the union for Buffalo Police, told 2 On Your Side Monday evening that two police officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

John Evans, president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, says another police officer is showing symptoms of coronavirus.

All three work out of the Buffalo Police Department's C-District.

Evans says they are currently recovering at home.

