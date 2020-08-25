x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

18th consecutive day of COVID-19 positive rate below 1% in NYS

Monday's positive rate was 0.94%.
Credit: WGRZ

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released updated numbers and information regarding the state's fight against COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo stated that New York State is on its' 18th straight day with the COVID-19 positivity rate below 1%.

Monday's positive rate was 0.94%.

"New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don't want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress," said Governor Cuomo in a press release.

2 deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Monday, matching the state's previous low.

Related Articles