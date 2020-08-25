18th consecutive day of COVID-19 positive rate below 1% in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released updated numbers and information regarding the state's fight against COVID-19.
Governor Cuomo stated that New York State is on its' 18th straight day with the COVID-19 positivity rate below 1%.
Monday's positive rate was 0.94%.
"New Yorkers made enormous sacrifices to get our numbers as low as they are today, and we don't want to give up an inch of that hard-earned progress," said Governor Cuomo in a press release.
2 deaths were reported from COVID-19 on Monday, matching the state's previous low.